Manistique Schools closed on Friday

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique schools will be closed on Friday, May 6, due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to Superintendent Howard Parmentier, district administrators will be meeting Friday with local health department officials about the situation.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.