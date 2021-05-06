Manistique Schools closed on Friday
District administrators will be meeting Friday with local health department officials about the situation.
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique schools will be closed on Friday, May 6, due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to Superintendent Howard Parmentier, district administrators will be meeting Friday with local health department officials about the situation.
