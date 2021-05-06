Advertisement

Manistique Schools closed on Friday

District administrators will be meeting Friday with local health department officials about the situation.
According to Superintendent Howard Parmentier, district administrators will be meeting Friday...
According to Superintendent Howard Parmentier, district administrators will be meeting Friday with local health department officials about the situation.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique schools will be closed on Friday, May 6, due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to Superintendent Howard Parmentier, district administrators will be meeting Friday with local health department officials about the situation.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

