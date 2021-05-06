Look for a Cool End to the Work Week
With the Chill Lasting into the First of Next Week
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday: Chance of showers with some snow central and eastern portions in the morning, ending in the afternoon over the east
Highs: mainly 40s with some 50-degree readings south
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: 40s near Lake Superior, 50s elsewhere
Sunday: Cool with partly cloudy skies
Highs: 40s to around 50 north to south
Monday: Cool, a mix of sun and clouds
Highs: mainly in the 40s
Look for a moderation in temperature beginning Tuesday with near average highs around 60 into the 60s late in the week.
