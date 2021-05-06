Look for a Cool End to the Work Week

Friday: Chance of showers with some snow central and eastern portions in the morning, ending in the afternoon over the east

Highs: mainly 40s with some 50-degree readings south

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: 40s near Lake Superior, 50s elsewhere

Sunday: Cool with partly cloudy skies

Highs: 40s to around 50 north to south

Monday: Cool, a mix of sun and clouds

Highs: mainly in the 40s

Look for a moderation in temperature beginning Tuesday with near average highs around 60 into the 60s late in the week.

