LMAS: Early April to May brings 146% increase in COVID cases in Eastern UP

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (LMAS/WLUC) - The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department is seeing large increase in COVID-19 cases compared to March.

LMAS says that during March 2021, the counties of Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft, added 59 confirmed cases of COVID and 73 probable* cases, for a total increase of 132. However, from April 4 to May 5, 2021, the LMAS counties have added 179 confirmed cases, and 146 probable cases for a total of 325 additional cases. Mackinac County added 77 confirmed and 54 probable in the last month, while Luce added 41 confirmed and 59 probable. Alger and Schoolcraft counties both increased by a total of 47 cases.

The table below shows the percent of cases over the last four weeks by age group.

LMAS data from May 6, 2021 release. (LMAS/WLUC)

As COVID vaccinations received Emergency Use Authorization and became available in December 2020, there was a sense of relief and hope, but what followed has been a trend to abandon all precautions before we reach the needed levels of immunity to be able to safely move forward.

Some restrictions are being eased, especially for those who are fully vaccinated, but with variants on the rise in the region, individuals not wearing a mask, and the growing number of large indoor and outdoor gatherings, more cases are the result.

The more people who are infected with COVID, the greater chance of more variants developing, and greater the risk of one of those variants being resistant to the vaccines and the existing treatments for COVID disease. The COVID vaccinations are effective at preventing COVID disease and reducing the spread of the virus. Any serious risks from vaccinations are very rare. The risks from having COVID are much more likely, and much more serious, not just for people who are old or have other health conditions. All are at risk of complications or death from COVID disease.

LMAS District Health Department has COVID vaccination opportunities at multiple locations across our four counties. Visit LMASDHD.org to get signed up for your appointment. Whatever your vaccination status, we need you to help take care of yourself and each other by continuing to mask and social distance in public places or with people who do not live in your immediate household. The more transmissible B.1.1.7. variant has made vaccination efforts a race against time.

Whatever choice you make, make sure it is based on science and from reliable sources. Some good places to start are CDC.gov, NIH.gov, MDHHS.gov/coronavirus, and for a non-partisan, Michigan source, visit BridgeMI.com.

*A probable case is a person with symptoms of COVID AND a close contact of a confirmed case but had no confirmatory test (PCR) completed; or a person meeting presumptive laboratory evidence (antigen testing) AND either symptoms OR known exposure to a confirmed case.

To register for a vaccine appointment visit LMASDHD.org. To schedule a COVID test at the LMAS Regional Lab in Newberry call 906-293-5107 ext 363.

