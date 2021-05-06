Advertisement

League of Women Voters Upper Michigan chapters to host county redistricting webinar next week

The webinar will be held via Zoom at 7:00 p.m. eastern May 13.
League of Women Voters' logo, Michigan map and U.S. flag graphic.
League of Women Voters' logo, Michigan map and U.S. flag graphic.(LWV/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four chapters of the League of Women Voters (LWV) will host a county redistricting webinar next week.

At 7:00 p.m. eastern May 13, the League of Women Voters is offering a multi-county webinar on county level redistricting. This event is being hosted by four LWV chapters: Copper Country, Eastern Upper Peninsula, Marquette County and Northern Lower Michigan.

The LVW says what many people in Michigan might not know or realize is that while the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission initiative, MI Proposal 2 (2018), addressed the problem of gerrymandering in state elections, it does not apply to redistricting or potential gerrymandering within counties.

The webinar presenter is Mark Brewer, who received his law degree from Stanford University and A.B. from Harvard College. He has been practicing law since 1983 and has been involved in a wide variety of election cases since the 1980s, including county, legislative, and congressional redistricting.

Since the population in some Northern Michigan/Upper Peninsula counties is fairly homogeneous and leans towards one party or the other. How can county redistricting ensure fair outcomes of elections? How are minority voices and votes affected? Should any counties change the number of commissioners and districts to better represent Communities of Interest (COI) in the County? Or perhaps, districts should avoid unnecessarily dividing COIs?

Get answers to these questions and more at a zoom webinar Thursday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. eastern. Join the event on zoom at here or watch on YouTube here.

