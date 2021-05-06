Advertisement

Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock on Wednesday ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release. The judge barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night
Aoy opened the Rice Paddy in Marquette over 30 years ago.
The Rice Paddy in Marquette transfers ownership, Aoy’s future plans
Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Teal Lake
Changes are coming to two outdoor attractions in Western Marquette County

Latest News

Pottery owners continue evolving and adapting their operations to keep the business wheel...
U.P. ceramic businesses ‘clay’ out the pandemic through creative Sisu
Marquette YMCA is offering a lifeguard certification program May 14 to 16 for $225, with an...
Now Hiring: Summer season lifeguards at YMCA of Marquette County
The $28.6 billion in federal aid promises direct relief to small businesses hit hard by the...
Marquette businesses apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
Now hiring: Marquette County YMCA needs lifeguards
Now hiring: Marquette County YMCA needs lifeguards