Ishpeming Lions Club cleans up highway US-41, part of MDOT Adopt-A-Highway program

By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Lions Club helped clean up highway US-41 Wednesday evening. The group met to pick up litter alongside the highway in Ishpeming.

It’s part of the state’s Adopt-A-Highway program and the Ishpeming Lions Club was the first group in the state to join the program 31 years ago. For members of the Lions Club it’s about taking care of the community they live and work in.

“90 percent of what any Lions Club does is take care of its own community, 10 percent goes to international and we take care of big projects as well, but 90 percent of what anybody in a local Lions Club is going to do is take care of its own community and what better way to take care of your own community than to clean it up and make it look pretty,” said Lions Club Member Dan Perkins.

The Ishpeming Lions Club has two highway clean up’s each year one in the spring and one in August. They are looking for new members as well.

