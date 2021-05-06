Ishpeming Fourth of July permits approved

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourth of July activities will be taking place this year in Ishpeming.

After being cancelled due to the pandemic last year, the Ishpeming City Council unanimously approved the parade and fireworks permits for the events.

Coronavirus precautions like extra cleaning and social distancing will be in place.

“Our volunteers will wear masks,” said Andrea Jackson. “We don’t have a lot of shared equipment. The equipment we do have will be shared in between each person using it.”

For the events full coronavirus safety plan click here. It starts on page 37.

