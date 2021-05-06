Advertisement

Ishpeming Fourth of July permits approved

Coronavirus precautions like extra cleaning and social distancing will be in place.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourth of July activities will be taking place this year in Ishpeming.

After being cancelled due to the pandemic last year, the Ishpeming City Council unanimously approved the parade and fireworks permits for the events.

Coronavirus precautions like extra cleaning and social distancing will be in place.

“Our volunteers will wear masks,” said Andrea Jackson. “We don’t have a lot of shared equipment. The equipment we do have will be shared in between each person using it.”

For the events full coronavirus safety plan click here. It starts on page 37.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church in Bay Mills following an early morning...
Church deemed total loss in Bay Mills Township fire
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Sentencing set for Gladstone woman involved in embezzlement case

Latest News

Michigan Senate GOP relaxes bill to close drop boxes early
Hospital administrators and local leaders break ground for Phase Two Expansion Project
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital breaks ground for expansion project
The Marquette Arts and Culture Center
Marquette Arts and Culture Center looking for artists for Art Week
The NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours
NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours