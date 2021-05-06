G’s Pizzeria truck opens for second season in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, a food truck is opening for business for its second summer in Marquette.

G’s Pizzeria offers pizzas, salads, subs, calzones, and breadsticks. All menu items are made to order from scratch.

G’s Pizzeria is a family-owned business based downstate. Truck owner Taylor Engebretson says that family tradition is part of what makes G’s pizza so special.

“My family is really passionate about customer service and making sure every single person that comes is happy,” said Engebretson. “Whatever you want, we’ll do it. We are right across the street from McCarty’s Cove, so if you guys are ever down looking for beach glass or taking a dip, this is a great place to come and just get a slice of pizza or a sandwich.”

G’s Pizzeria is located at 505 North Lakeshore Boulevard. The truck accepts cash only.

For most of the summer, G’s Pizzeria truck will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit G’s Lakeshore Pizza on Facebook.

