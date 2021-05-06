Funeral directors reflect on past year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After a year in the pandemic, funeral directors in Delta County are saying they’re ready for a sense of normalcy again. Funeral homes have seen several changes over the past year to follow state guidelines.

“We’ve gone from having every day public funerals two different guidelines and restrictions through the governor and the health department,” said Christina Anderson, funeral director at Anderson Funeral Homes.

But several funeral directors say it’s been harder on the families.

“It is difficult on them, it’s very difficult on them not being able to grieve the same way or go through the same process,” said Scott Streichert, funeral director at Skradski Family Funeral Homes.

“Many times, they haven’t even been able to visit their relatives in a nursing home or assisted living because of rules and regulations, understandably,” said Jeff Waeghe, funeral director at Skradski Family Funeral Homes.

According to state regulations, only 25 people are allowed to attend the funeral if held inside. Skradski Family Funeral Homes has extended its visiting hours to allow for more people.

“Twenty-five people can come in at a time, they can remain for a half hour up to an hour of course on family permission,” said Streichert.

Funeral directors say a sense of normalcy will not only benefit them, but also benefit grieving families.

“We’re definitely hopeful that will start opening back up and start seeing more people come out to the funerals because it’s really important for families to feel supported during this time of grief,” said Anderson.

“There’s always the future. I think we’ve learned a lot from this pandemic, what to do and what not to do,” said Waeghe.

