Advertisement

Funeral directors reflect on past year

They’re hopeful for a more normal future.
Inside Skradski Family Funeral Homes.
Inside Skradski Family Funeral Homes.(WLUC)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After a year in the pandemic, funeral directors in Delta County are saying they’re ready for a sense of normalcy again. Funeral homes have seen several changes over the past year to follow state guidelines.

“We’ve gone from having every day public funerals two different guidelines and restrictions through the governor and the health department,” said Christina Anderson, funeral director at Anderson Funeral Homes.

But several funeral directors say it’s been harder on the families.

“It is difficult on them, it’s very difficult on them not being able to grieve the same way or go through the same process,” said Scott Streichert, funeral director at Skradski Family Funeral Homes.

“Many times, they haven’t even been able to visit their relatives in a nursing home or assisted living because of rules and regulations, understandably,” said Jeff Waeghe, funeral director at Skradski Family Funeral Homes.

According to state regulations, only 25 people are allowed to attend the funeral if held inside. Skradski Family Funeral Homes has extended its visiting hours to allow for more people.

“Twenty-five people can come in at a time, they can remain for a half hour up to an hour of course on family permission,” said Streichert.

Funeral directors say a sense of normalcy will not only benefit them, but also benefit grieving families.

“We’re definitely hopeful that will start opening back up and start seeing more people come out to the funerals because it’s really important for families to feel supported during this time of grief,” said Anderson.

“There’s always the future. I think we’ve learned a lot from this pandemic, what to do and what not to do,” said Waeghe.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night
Aoy opened the Rice Paddy in Marquette over 30 years ago.
The Rice Paddy in Marquette transfers ownership, Aoy’s future plans
Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Teal Lake
Changes are coming to two outdoor attractions in Western Marquette County

Latest News

Pottery owners continue evolving and adapting their operations to keep the business wheel...
U.P. ceramic businesses ‘clay’ out the pandemic through creative Sisu
Marquette YMCA is offering a lifeguard certification program May 14 to 16 for $225, with an...
Now Hiring: Summer season lifeguards at YMCA of Marquette County
The $28.6 billion in federal aid promises direct relief to small businesses hit hard by the...
Marquette businesses apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund
Now hiring: Marquette County YMCA needs lifeguards
Now hiring: Marquette County YMCA needs lifeguards
Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming has room for local artwork
Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming has room for local artwork