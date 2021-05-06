Front to bring light precipitation overnight

We remain with a mainly quiet and cool trend. Tonight a front moves in with initially rain showers followed by a transition to a mix by the morning. The weekend looks quiet, but a warming trend unfolds for next week.

Today: Becoming cloudy with an isolated shower

>Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s

Friday: Morning rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

