Front to bring light precipitation overnight
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
We remain with a mainly quiet and cool trend. Tonight a front moves in with initially rain showers followed by a transition to a mix by the morning. The weekend looks quiet, but a warming trend unfolds for next week.
Today: Becoming cloudy with an isolated shower
>Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s
Friday: Morning rain/snow mix
>Highs: Mainly 40s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Low to mid 50s
