Chassell school gets special field trip

The kids had a blast while learning a thing or two.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - What better way for schools to celebrate spring than to let the kids outside and embrace nature through education?

To make this happen a program at Michigan Tech brings field trips to the school.

“Right now we’re going into spring,” said Environmental Lesson Educator Zachary Osborn. “So we’re going to focus on what changes happen during spring and mainly what changes happen with the animals themselves.”

Chassell First Grade Teacher Diane Esterline said her kids couldn’t wait for Osborn to present.

“All day long,” she said. “They were super excited just to get the chance to be out of the classroom, learn something new and do something different.”

The program is partially paid for by the Wege-Kinship Foundation which aims to get kids involved with preserving nature for future generations.

“We’re going to teach kids a little bit of vocabulary,” said Osborn. “Give them a little bit of a sense of what to look out for in nature and in the environment as they go and search it.”

Osborn said that it’s important for kids to realize how valuable nature is. Also, how they should take responsibility for its preservation.

“The good thing is each class is getting to do a different experience,” said Esterline. “Which is nice so they’re not all just learning the same thing. So they can mingle at recess and talk about [what they did.]”

