Candelario’s blasts allows Tigers to edge Red Sox

Fulmer earns first career save
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WLUC) - Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Boston Red Sox for a 6-5 victory. Robbie Grossman began the Detroit 10th on second and advanced to third on Jonathan Schoop’s leadoff single. Candelario then went deep against Garrett Whitlock, sending a drive to right for his third homer. Boston got two back in the bottom half. Marwin Gonzalez singled in Xander Bogaerts and eventually came around to score on an error on second baseman Willi Castro. But Michael Fulmer retired Bobby Dalbec and Kike Hernandez for his first career save.

