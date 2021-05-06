Advertisement

Bucks win fourth straight game

Hoilday helps Milwaukee defeat Wizards
(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a triple-double from Russell Westbrook and edged the Washington Wizards 135-134. Westbrook had 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 179th career triple-double. He’s just two shy of Oscar Robertson’s NBA record. Bradley Beal scored 42 points and hit a 3-pointer that cut Milwaukee’s lead to 135-134 with 5.3 seconds left. Westbrook got a steal in the final second to set up Garrison Mathews’ desperation shot from over 50 feet away that didn’t connect.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

