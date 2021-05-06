Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold volunteer recruitment event

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties currently has just over a dozen “littles” on the waitlist to get matched with a “big.” That’s why the program is holding a Backyard Get Together, a recruitment event that will be held next week in Gwinn.

“Any person out in the community that is at least 21 years of age can come on out if they are looking to volunteer,” said Carli Chaudier, the program’s vice president of programs.

Since 1970, the organization has followed its goal to support one-on-one mentoring between adults and youth as a way for young kids to achieve their full potential. Chaudier looks to help carry on the mission, saying current “bigs” will be at next week’s event to help with the recruiting process.

“We have about 15 of them signed up,” she stated. “People from the community can come out to talk to them and see what it’s really like to be in the program.”

Chaudier says the pandemic did affect the program’s ability to continue mentoring youth but did not stop it.

“We did have to implement a virtual program,” she said. “We’re normally in all of the schools in Marquette & Alger counties, so we had to kind of find a way to still do those programs and all of that switched to virtual.”

Chaudier says those looking to come aboard can be a big help.

“Being a ‘big’”, she mentioned, “you really impact the community, and you’re building its future. It’s really important.”

Chaudier hopes Big Brothers Big Sisters can recruit at least ten people to join the team. The Backyard Get Together is scheduled for next Thursday, May 13th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Up North Lodge.

