Walking to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Center for Native American Studies at NMU in partnership with Walking the Path Together is taking action against missing and murdered Indigenous women, children, and 2 Spirit relatives.

For the entire month of May, you can participate in the MMIW Walk for Justice virtual walk.

Each week, a walking challenge is posted on the Walking the Path Together Facebook page, and the person who walks the most receives a prize.

If you’re unable to participate but still want to raise awareness, t-shirts are available for purchase.

“Four out of five native women are affected by violence in their lifetime and are targeted for sexual violence, physical violence at a rate that’s 2.5 times higher than the rest of the country and any other demographic. We also face murder rates that are of ten times higher than the national average,” NMU Director of the Center for Native American Studies Amber Morseau said.

To participate in the event or purchase a shirt, click here.

