Vaccinated in another state? Notify your Michigan doctor, MDHHS says

(WLUC) - As future coronavirus restrictions in Michigan hinge on vaccination numbers, the state health department is explaining how a resident who was vaccinated outside Michigan can be counted in state data.

The following explanation is from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS):

“If a health care provider adds the person’s immunization data in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR) (the Michigan system for recording vaccine information) it will be added to the doses administered on Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. This would require the individual who was vaccinated out-of-state to take their immunization record card to their health care provider and the provider would be able to add it to the MCIR.

“We have communicated this information to health care providers across the state so they ask their patients during upcoming appointments and have included information on the MDHHS social media accounts. We are planning to do additional communications around this issue as well.”

