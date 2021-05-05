Advertisement

Vaccinated in another state? Notify your Michigan doctor, MDHHS says

A Moderna vaccine vile, with 'Vaccinated' stickers.
A Moderna vaccine vile, with 'Vaccinated' stickers.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLUC) - As future coronavirus restrictions in Michigan hinge on vaccination numbers, the state health department is explaining how a resident who was vaccinated outside Michigan can be counted in state data.

The following explanation is from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS):

“If a health care provider adds the person’s immunization data in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR) (the Michigan system for recording vaccine information) it will be added to the doses administered on Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. This would require the individual who was vaccinated out-of-state to take their immunization record card to their health care provider and the provider would be able to add it to the MCIR.

“We have communicated this information to health care providers across the state so they ask their patients during upcoming appointments and have included information on the MDHHS social media accounts. We are planning to do additional communications around this issue as well.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church in Bay Mills following an early morning...
Church deemed total loss in Bay Mills Township fire
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Sentencing set for Gladstone woman involved in embezzlement case

Latest News

Michigan Senate GOP relaxes bill to close drop boxes early
Hospital administrators and local leaders break ground for Phase Two Expansion Project
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital breaks ground for expansion project
The Marquette Arts and Culture Center
Marquette Arts and Culture Center looking for artists for Art Week
Ishpeming Fourth of July parade in 2019.
Ishpeming Fourth of July permits approved
The NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours
NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours