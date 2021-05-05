US-41 Chassell culvert replacement begins May 17

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - A culvert replacement in Chassell begins later this month.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $873,000 to replace a culvert on US-41 over an unnamed stream just north of First Street/Lakeshore Drive in Chassell in Houghton County.

The project includes rebuilding asphalt roadway, scour countermeasures and pavement markings.

Work is set to begin Monday, May 17, with an estimated ending date of Friday, Sept. 10.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

The work will require shoulder closures starting May 17. Beginning June 7, one lane will be maintained in each direction via temporary traffic signals. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

The project will provide a long-term replacement for a culvert and roadway damaged in the June 2018 Father’s Day Flood.

