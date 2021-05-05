True North Outpost helps climbers build strength and technique

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Take your workout to new heights with the 12-foot bouldering wall at the True North Outpost in Norway.

At the rock-climbing gym, there aren’t any ropes or harnesses- just mats to break the fall.

The climbing routes vary in difficulty but are all designed to mimic formations and moves you’d make while climbing a natural rock.

The True North Outpost owner says it’s a fun way to get active and prepare for summer adventures.

“The stuff you do in here allows you to figure out the basic moves you need as you encounter the stuff on actual natural rock walls to be successful. You also develop your strength, right? It’s a strength that’s very transferable from in here to out in nature.” says Nate Alwine.

You can find more information about the True North Outpost and its adventure packages on its website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.