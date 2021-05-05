Advertisement

True North Outpost helps climbers build strength and technique

Hang out on its indoor climbing wall
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Take your workout to new heights with the 12-foot bouldering wall at the True North Outpost in Norway.

At the rock-climbing gym, there aren’t any ropes or harnesses- just mats to break the fall.

The climbing routes vary in difficulty but are all designed to mimic formations and moves you’d make while climbing a natural rock.

The True North Outpost owner says it’s a fun way to get active and prepare for summer adventures.

“The stuff you do in here allows you to figure out the basic moves you need as you encounter the stuff on actual natural rock walls to be successful. You also develop your strength, right? It’s a strength that’s very transferable from in here to out in nature.” says Nate Alwine.

You can find more information about the True North Outpost and its adventure packages on its website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church in Bay Mills following an early morning...
Church deemed total loss in Bay Mills Township fire
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Sentencing set for Gladstone woman involved in embezzlement case

Latest News

Rock climbing at the True North Outpost
LIVE at True North Outpost
YMCA youth basketball
Registration open for YMCA of Marquette youth basketball clinic
YMCA youth basketball clinic
YMCA Basketball
Keweenaw Saunas barrel sauna
Keweenaw Saunas