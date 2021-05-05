Advertisement

Sault Ste. Marie names new police chief

Wesley Bierling was appointed as Undersheriff for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on 2017, where he will serve until his start on June 1, 2021.
Wesley Bierling will become the Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief on June 1, 2021.
Wesley Bierling will become the Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief on June 1, 2021.(City of Sault Ste. Marie/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Sault Ste. Marie will have a new police chief come June.

With the upcoming retirement of Police Chief John Riley, the City of Sault Ste. Marie announced Wesley Bierling has accepted an offer of employment as the next Police Chief for the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

The city said Bierling began his career in 2005 working part-time for the City of White Cloud and City of Otsego Police Departments before he was hired full-time in 2005 by the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office. While at Newaygo County, he worked in a variety of assignments including road patrol, traffic unit, field training officer, undercover narcotics, swat team, dive team, evidence technician, and accident investigator.

In 2016, he was appointed as Undersheriff of Newaygo County. In 2017, Bierling went to work for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office where he was appointed as Undersheriff and has continued to serve.

The city says Bierling brings a wealth of administrative experience which will be valuable during this significant transition.

Bierling is a Holland, Mich. native and graduate of Grand Valley State University and Police Academy where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

The city says his passion is waterfowl hunting, but he also enjoys deer hunting, fishing and playing golf.

Wesley and his wife Meredith have been married for seven years. They have three children, a boy named Peyson (6) and two girls named Stella (2) and Teigan (1). Their family loves anything outdoors, but especially hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. The Bierlings are members of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church.

Meredith is a native of Eagle, Mich. and a graduate of Ferris State University. She has worked for the Newaygo County court system for the past nine years with her most recent position being the Court Operations Manager of the 27th Circuit Court.

“We are extremely excited for Wesley, Meredith, Peyson, Stella, and Teigan to join our U.P. community. Wesley will join the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department on June 1, 2021,” the city said in a Facebook post. “Please help us congratulate and welcome the Bierling family to Sault Ste. Marie!”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church in Bay Mills following an early morning...
Church deemed total loss in Bay Mills Township fire
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Sentencing set for Gladstone woman involved in embezzlement case

Latest News

Michigan Senate GOP relaxes bill to close drop boxes early
Hospital administrators and local leaders break ground for Phase Two Expansion Project
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital breaks ground for expansion project
The Marquette Arts and Culture Center
Marquette Arts and Culture Center looking for artists for Art Week
Ishpeming Fourth of July parade in 2019.
Ishpeming Fourth of July permits approved
The NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours
NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours