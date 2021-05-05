Sault Ste. Marie names new police chief

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Sault Ste. Marie will have a new police chief come June.

With the upcoming retirement of Police Chief John Riley, the City of Sault Ste. Marie announced Wesley Bierling has accepted an offer of employment as the next Police Chief for the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

The city said Bierling began his career in 2005 working part-time for the City of White Cloud and City of Otsego Police Departments before he was hired full-time in 2005 by the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office. While at Newaygo County, he worked in a variety of assignments including road patrol, traffic unit, field training officer, undercover narcotics, swat team, dive team, evidence technician, and accident investigator.

In 2016, he was appointed as Undersheriff of Newaygo County. In 2017, Bierling went to work for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office where he was appointed as Undersheriff and has continued to serve.

The city says Bierling brings a wealth of administrative experience which will be valuable during this significant transition.

Bierling is a Holland, Mich. native and graduate of Grand Valley State University and Police Academy where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

The city says his passion is waterfowl hunting, but he also enjoys deer hunting, fishing and playing golf.

Wesley and his wife Meredith have been married for seven years. They have three children, a boy named Peyson (6) and two girls named Stella (2) and Teigan (1). Their family loves anything outdoors, but especially hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. The Bierlings are members of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church.

Meredith is a native of Eagle, Mich. and a graduate of Ferris State University. She has worked for the Newaygo County court system for the past nine years with her most recent position being the Court Operations Manager of the 27th Circuit Court.

“We are extremely excited for Wesley, Meredith, Peyson, Stella, and Teigan to join our U.P. community. Wesley will join the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department on June 1, 2021,” the city said in a Facebook post. “Please help us congratulate and welcome the Bierling family to Sault Ste. Marie!”

