Pre-pandemic turnout for Alger County voters

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Township was one of nine polling places in Alger County on Tuesday.

Clerk, Patty Willson, said the 2021 spring election was similar to pre-pandemic election numbers.

“The November election was very busy and crazy with AV ballots,” Willson said. “This one is more like normal. The AV ballots have been down.””

There were three county-wide millage renewals on the ballot: The Michigan State University extension, Alger Transit Authority and senior services.

With those proposals on the line, Wilson said it’s important eligible adults of all ages get out and vote.

“All the voters, all the young people have loved ones and that’s where the commission on aging comes in, too.”

In addition, there is a proposal to repeal and replace the existing 911 millage.

“It was originally a half a mil,” Alger County deputy clerk, Joel Vandevelde, said. “But because of covering the cost of personnel, it really is necessary to go with the one mil.”

He adds that because the dispatch center is a 24 hour operation it has been difficult covering the wages over the years. So, this millage could be the answer.

“For a long time, they would use a lot of general fund monies to cover that.”

In Munising Township, one of the main focuses was renewing the increased tax limitation by 1.5 million dollars for the Munising Township Fire Department.

“That helps us get fire equipment, fire trucks, gear that the firemen wear,” Willson said.

Results will be posted on the TV6 website.

