Popular Munising tourist attraction opening early for summer season

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are underway for the reopening of a popular Munising tourist attraction.

Pictured Rocks Cruises will be reopening Saturday, May 8.

Leading up to the opening, staff are hanging and unboxing merchandise in the gift shop. They are also waiting for six boats to be delivered from different parts of the Upper Peninsula.

Operations Manager Zach Boucher said this is the earliest opening the cruises have had since he started working there 12 years ago.

There will be one boat tour a day until Memorial Day weekend. Tours will increase to every hour from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. during the peak season. Some of those trips will have multiple boats going out at once.

Boucher said Pictured Rocks Cruises anticipates a busy season and advise everyone not to wait and try to purchase tickets on the same day you plan to cruise.

“If our pre-season sales are an indicator of anything,” Boucher said. “They’ve outpaced even that of 2019 which was pre-pandemic. So, we’re kind of in the quiet before the storm right now, but it’s going to be a very busy summer probably in Munising and the entire Upper Peninsula for that matter.”

