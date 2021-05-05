Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Walmart store was evacuated Tuesday night because of a report of a man entering the store with a rifle, but it was determined to be a false alarm.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officers responded to the store at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday and searched the store while employees and shoppers evacuated. The building was locked down.

Police say a diligent search of the store was conducted. No concerning safety issues were found. After reviewing the security surveillance system, police determined that store merchandise was mistakenly identified as a rifle as a person was entering the store.

Delta County Central Dispatch, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post, the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team, UPSET, the Hannahville Police Department and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office all assisted.

