OutBack Art Fair plans on moving forward this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After taking last year off because of the pandemic, the OutBack Art Fair is moving forward with plans to hold the event at Picnic Rocks park in late July.

Organizers are working with city leaders and plan to comply with COVID-19 protocols to host their event. About 100 artists and vendors typically display their work.

“As of right now, looking at what the Governor’s last reports were, looking at the end of July, I think it looks like it’s a really good go and things should be fine, the artists are ready and we’re ready.” said Organizer Cindy Engle.

For now the OutBack Art Fair will be July 24-25. It’ll run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday.

