More Seasonably Cool Conditions Thursday
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Thursday: Clouds mixed with some periods of sunshine, chance of scattered showers east near Lake Michigan in the afternoon
Highs: 40s near Lake Superior, 50s elsewhere
Friday: Chance of scattered showers and/or flurries portions of central Upper Michigan early, partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 40s with some 50s south
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 40s north, 50s south
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: mainly 40s north, around 50 south
Temperatures should gradually moderate and reach average mid-May values by the middle of next week.
