More Seasonably Cool Conditions Thursday

By Karl Bohnak
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Thursday: Clouds mixed with some periods of sunshine, chance of scattered showers east near Lake Michigan in the afternoon

Highs: 40s near Lake Superior, 50s elsewhere

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and/or flurries portions of central Upper Michigan early, partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 40s with some 50s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s north, 50s south

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: mainly 40s north, around 50 south

Temperatures should gradually moderate and reach average mid-May values by the middle of next week.

