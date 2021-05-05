More Seasonably Cool Conditions Thursday

Thursday: Clouds mixed with some periods of sunshine, chance of scattered showers east near Lake Michigan in the afternoon

Highs: 40s near Lake Superior, 50s elsewhere

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and/or flurries portions of central Upper Michigan early, partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 40s with some 50s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s north, 50s south

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: mainly 40s north, around 50 south

Temperatures should gradually moderate and reach average mid-May values by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.