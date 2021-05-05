Advertisement

Mixed vaccine demand for younger children

The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for chidden as young as 12 next week.
By Nick Friend
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for chidden as young as 12 next week.

Now, health departments across Upper Michigan are experiencing different demand from that age group.

“We’re not going to get ourselves out of this without the majority of people getting the vaccine,” said Dr. Bob Lorinser, Marquette County Health Department Medical Director.

Lorinser said all Marquette County schools sent out a survey to parents asking if they would be interested in getting their child vaccinated. So far, only 10 percent have said yes.

“What do you say? Well 10 percent is better than five percent , but 10 percent is not 70 percent,” said Lorinser.

East of Marquette, the LMAS District Health Department has seen a larger interest through a survey on its website.

“We are at about 60 percent right now who said yes and I was surprised at the results, but I am glad to see it,” said Kerry Ott, LMAS District Health Department Public Information Officer.

The anticipated approval for younger children comes after a study with 2,200 12- to -15-year-olds showed the Pfizer vaccine is 100 percent effective.

“The COVID vaccine has, probably, more studies on the safety than most vaccines,” said Lorinser.

Now health departments are considering where to give the vaccine to a younger age group. Most say they are considering mass vaccination clinics, smaller clinics or going to schools.

“If there is enough volume we will go to the schools. If there is tons of volume we will set up another mass vaccination (clinic) for younger adults,” said Lorinser.

Health departments say there are benefits to younger people getting the vaccine.

“It helps their children not have to quarantine if they’re a contact because once you are fully vaccinated two weeks after that last dose you don’t have to quarantine,” said Ott.

Health departments across the U.P. say parents will have to give permission for anyone under 18 to get vaccinated.

Whether that consent can be given in writing or has to be in-person is still being decided at many health departments.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church in Bay Mills following an early morning...
Church deemed total loss in Bay Mills Township fire
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Sentencing set for Gladstone woman involved in embezzlement case

Latest News

Michigan Senate GOP relaxes bill to close drop boxes early
Hospital administrators and local leaders break ground for Phase Two Expansion Project
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital breaks ground for expansion project
The Marquette Arts and Culture Center
Marquette Arts and Culture Center looking for artists for Art Week
Ishpeming Fourth of July parade in 2019.
Ishpeming Fourth of July permits approved
The NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours
NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours