MDHHS issues RFP for active community programming in Baraga County, downstate locations

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to provide services aimed at increasing physical activity among residents in Baraga County, Detroit, Lansing and Ypsilanti.

The purpose of the Michigan Active Communities program is to implement policy, systems and environmental (PSE) interventions in parks and green spaces to increase access to opportunities for physical activity in communities of color and low-income communities where parks and green spaces are inequitably funded. This grant will fund projects within Detroit, Ypsilanti, Lansing and Baraga County, which are disproportionately affected by chronic disease, poor health outcomes, food insecurity and physical inactivity.

The RFP seeks competitive plans for local projects that will utilize parks and community green spaces to create healthy, active and engaged communities by implementing the following strategies:

Create or enhance existing infrastructure to increase the number of communities that live within a half mile of a safe and accessible park or community green space.

Improve and/or increase connectivity and accessibility to everyday destinations to increase active transportation and walkability.

Increase levels of physical activity through programming, social supports and the built environment.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator which includes help with program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation.

The award period begins Oct. 1, 2021 and ends Sept. 30, 2022. MDHHS expects to award approximately $100,377 to up to six applicants, with a maximum of $25,000 per applicant.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on May 28, 2021.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select “About EGrAMS” link in the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the ‘Current Grants’ section under the “Public Health Administration” link and selecting the “MIAC-2022” grant program.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.