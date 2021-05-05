Marquette City Manager search narrows to two candidates

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - And then there were two, new information Tuesday night as the Marquette City Commission has narrowed down their search for a new City Manager. Last weekend the Commission interviewed six candidates for the position.

Tuesday night during a special meeting the Commission took two votes narrowing down the candidates for the position to John Kramer of Aurora, Illinois and Karen Kovacs of downstate Milan Michigan. The Commission also moved to host one more round of interviews for both candidates.

“Not only do we want to feel like we made a solid decision in which of these two candidates we end up choosing but we also want that person to have full confidence in the Commission so the more that we’re able to ask the questions and get answers and understand them as individuals i think the better we’ll be able to come to a consensus, really get behind that person and make sure that they’re set up for success for the future here in Marquette,” said Marquette Mayor, Jenna Smith.

The date and time of the next round of interviews has yet to be determined. Either candidate will be replacing outgoing City Manager Mike Angeli whose last day is later this month.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.