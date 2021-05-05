Advertisement

MAMA will seek public input on proposed rocket launch site

Nearly ten months after announcing a vertical launch site at Granot Loma, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association says it has not bought the property.
By Nick Friend
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The group behind a proposed rocket launch site near Marquette says it will listen to the public’s concerns before moving forward.

Nearly ten months after announcing a vertical launch site at Granot Loma, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association, or MAMA, says it has not bought the property.

“We just have to make sure that, as we work with the community, that the program goes forward,” said Gavin Brown, MAMA Executive Director.

At Tuesday’s Marquette County Board meeting, MAMA committed to having a question and answer session with the public sometime next year.

“We will answer all those questions on air, land, water and noise,” said Brown. “All those that are essential for you to understand and have input.”

The association says a feasibility study on the project will continue through the end of August. It was set to be done this past January.

“Construction will not begin, at the earliest, until 2024,” said Brown.

At Tuesday’s board meeting several Marquette County residents said they oppose the project. They argue potential environmental harm would not outweigh economic benefits.

“People come here for the beauty and connection with our still wild, natural environment,” said Dennis Ferraro, President of Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior. “They do not come here seeking a wild industrial hub.”

MAMA estimates the cost of the Granot Loma site will be between $31-91 million.

“We don’t have any ties to large corporations and the reason I say this is because the investment is going to come, hopefully, primarily from Michigan,” said Brown.

MAMA says it plans on having its command center in Chippewa County complete by the middle of 2023. The Granot Loma launch site wouldn’t be complete until 2025 at the earliest.

