Lake Superior Village townhouses undergo renovations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette Townhouses are getting an upgrade for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Lake Superior Village’s 116 income-based homes are getting a new look, inside and out. Project manager Sarah Fogaroli says the changes are long overdue.

“The apartments have not been renovated since they were built in 1973, so they really needed to be renovated,” said Fogaroli. “We want it to be a proud and beautiful property for the city of Marquette.”

According to Marquette Housing Commission executive director Sharon Maki, Lake Superior Village has switched from public housing to a multi-family platform. She says that switch brough new opportunities through the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration Program.

“We were able to leverage about $9 million to do renovations,” said Maki. “If we were to have stayed public housing, it would have taken us 15 years to get the amount we were able to get in one shot and get all of these apartments renovated.”

Each unit is getting new flooring, windows, siding, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, a furnace, and a water heater. Air conditioning and energy-efficient lighting will also be added.

Maki says the renovations are intended to provide residents with the best living experience possible.

“What we’re hoping residents get is a sense of pride for their unit, something they can show off to their friends and say, ‘Look, I don’t live in low income housing. I live in quality housing,’” she said. “That’s what we’re providing people here, quality housing.”

Fogaroli says prospective residents are encouraged to apply now.

“We are looking to bring in families to know that they are going to be moving into a great community,” said Fogaroli.

The apartments are expected to be complete by late 2021.

To apply for a residence at Lake Superior Village or for more information, click here.

