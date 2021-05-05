Ishpeming City replaces water main, notifies affected residents of water boil advisory

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new water main had to be installed in Ishpeming following a connection project.

According to the City of Ishpeming, a project for connecting a concession stand at the ball fields/playgrounds was met with some complications due to aging infrastructure. The result was that a section of the water main had to be replaced.

When this was replaced, the line pressure dropped creating a depressurized line. By state law the city must issue a boil water notice to affected residents. The water main line in the area of West Empire, North Pine, and Oak St. was depressurized and warranted the action.

Wednesday morning, May 5, water testing occurred to detect the presence of chlorine. The presence of chlorine is the first indicator that the line repair/replacement was sealed properly and that treated water from the plant is coming through the line appropriately and cleanly. Chlorine was detected in the line as expected.

Further testing includes samples examined for bacteriological influences. These samples will be tested immediately with results expected by Friday. While we await these results, a boil water order will remain in effect.

Affected residents will also receive a hang-tag on their residence. These tags will be placed along the affected line and customers in theses areas are the only customers affected by the Boil Water Order. To be clear, residents that live on West Empire, North Pine, and Oak St. should all boil water until further notice.

