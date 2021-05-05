Advertisement

Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night

23-year-old Kalee Hernandez is a musician from Iron River and says she has always wanted to be on the show.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 23-year-old Iron River musician has finally got to live out her dream, on the Jeopardy! stage.

“I’ve been trying to get on for five years,” said Kalee Hernandez, who has lived in Iron River most of her life.

And Who is Kalee Hernandez?

“I love Jeopardy. I love that you can be rewarded for learning things,” she explained.

Last September, Hernandez took the test again, that is required for vetting contestants. Then, she got called for a second test, which had never happened to her before.

“Based on that, I got called to an audition; They said you’re going to be in a pool for about 18 months, and I thought, ‘I won’t be on until I’m 50, at this point,’” she added.

But just a month later, Hernandez was told she needed to be in L.A. in three weeks. And then filming began.

“Sheer panic and then excitement,” she said.

She said Jeopardy films five episodes a day, two days a week and her show was the last one filmed of the day.

She said the hardest part for her, during the show, was not clicking the buzzer too quick, and not getting too panicked.

“A lot of thinking, over-thinking, mostly. It’s not anything like you would expect,” said Hernandez.

And while she isn’t spoiling the ending before it airs, she says the best take-away was meeting unique and intelligent people, including guest host, Bill Whitaker.

“I met some really great people; I met a lot of new friends that I can watch all week now,” she said.

You can watch Hernandez on Jeopardy! Thursday night, at 7:00 p.m. eastern/6:00 p.m. central on FOX UP.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church in Bay Mills following an early morning...
Church deemed total loss in Bay Mills Township fire
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Sentencing set for Gladstone woman involved in embezzlement case

Latest News

Michigan Senate GOP relaxes bill to close drop boxes early
Hospital administrators and local leaders break ground for Phase Two Expansion Project
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital breaks ground for expansion project
The Marquette Arts and Culture Center
Marquette Arts and Culture Center looking for artists for Art Week
Ishpeming Fourth of July parade in 2019.
Ishpeming Fourth of July permits approved
The NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours
NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours