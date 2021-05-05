Advertisement

Credit Union educates public about finances

It’s time to get smart with your finances.
The financial literacy booth has many materials you can check out.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new resource is available now in Houghton to educate young people about finances.

A financial literacy booth is set up at the Portage Lake District Library - put on by the Michigan Tech Employees Federal Credit Union.

Anyone in Houghton, Keweenaw or Baraga counties can find many different texts there about financial security.

The credit union staff encourages all ages to check it out.

“Nothing is guaranteed,” said Lindsay Capek, MTEF Credit Union marketing specialist. “It’s always good to have a little bit of money set aside just in case. [I think the] current times have shown this is an important topic that youth need to be aware about.”

The credit union also encourages people to check out its new finance educational app.

