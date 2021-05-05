Copper Country struggles with mental health resources

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a growing problem in the Copper Country - mental health.

Isolated and land-locked away from resources to manage the entire population, Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennela asks one question.

What can we do today to help people who need it the most?

“Everybody knows somebody who’s dealing with a crisis,” said Pennela.

On top of that, Copper Country Mental Health Services Outpatient Program Director Leslie Griffith said the problem is emerging among a specific demographic.

“One of the trends that we’re seeing more of right now is [in] young adults,” explained Griffith. “Teens through early twenties who have been struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.”

Griffith said a few reasons are to blame.

For one, the COVID pandemic has forced people into isolation for over a year now. Some towns in the UP are already naturally isolated, so that combined with forced social distancing and quarantining has made people feel especially lonely.

Additionally, issues with unemployment or looking for work has been a major downer for some people.

Griffith said Copper Country Mental Health Services is a good first start for getting help with mental health needs.

But, if they can’t help you with your specific situation, they’ll refer you to someone who can.

However, that can sometimes be difficult too.

“Marquette General is obviously the closest hospital for us,” said Pennela. “Beyond that, we’re going to War Memorial which is down by the Soo. Then, anywhere downstate. We’re going to Saginaw, Detroit, Auburn Hills.”

Griffith said she feels there are many needs that are hard to meet in rural areas like the Copper Country.

“We don’t have access to crisis units, for someone who doesn’t need hospitalization,” she said. “[That’s] sort of an intermediary. I think of course if we had the ability to have more staff that would be wonderful.”

However, they do what they can to give patients the best service possible.

Until the UP health care system can catch up, Pennela and Griffith strongly encourage residents to have each others’ backs and to check in with each other often.

“How are we as a society meeting their needs,” asked Pennela. “There needs to be some serious spotlight shined down on this.”

Additionally, Griffith included some additional resources for those seeking help.

Newly introduced and all online, Michigan now has a new mental health service offering chats and calls.

Also, here is a list of state helplines for more specific resources.

And finally, the national suicide hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.

