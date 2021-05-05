Advertisement

Cool and quiet conditions for a few

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
High pressure grazes the U.P. leading to some clouds clearing out. The pattern remains seasonably cool with temperatures below normal. Then, our next front comes tomorrow night into Friday with scattered light rain/snow mix showers. Light snow showers possible Friday morning.

Today: Amix of sun/clouds and cool with a stray shower

>Highs: Upper 40s north, 50s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 40s north, 50s south

Fridya: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers early on

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 50s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

Highs: Around 50°

Monday: Sunny, dry and seasonal

>Highs: Around 50°

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer

Highs: Mainly 50s

