Advertisement

Charlotte keeps Pistons at bay

LaMelo Ball scores 23 points for Hornets
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - LaMelo Ball scored 23 points, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, and the Charlotte Hornets took another step toward the postseason with a 102-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Detroit trailed by two when rookie Killian Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds remaining, but he made just one of two free throws. Ball made his free throws at the other end, and Hayes missed a last-second 3-pointer. Hamidou Diallo scored a career-high 35 points for Detroit.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MDHHS lifting mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people
57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus...
Wisconsin man faces charges related to January death of Iron County road worker
Spring Election Day
Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-108th District) and Greg Markkanen (R-110th...
Republican legislators urge Whitmer to include out-of-state vaccinations in reopening benchmarks

Latest News

Bucks clinch playoff berth with win over Nets
Phillies blast their way past Brewers
Boston’s four homers too much for Tigers
Michigan Tech Huskies
Dowd named Michigan Tech Senior Women’s Administrator