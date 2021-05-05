Advertisement

Changes are coming to two outdoor attractions in Western Marquette County

Improvements are being made to Teal Lake and the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teal Lake may look a little different by next summer.

The City of Negaunee, City of Ishpeming, and the Rotary Club of Ishpeming are planning to put two dock systems on both ends of Teal Lake.

“These are called EZ-Docks. They’re docks that float on the water and they’re connected to the land and they’re for launches for kayaks and canoes,” Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said.

According to Heffron, the Negaunee side will also have a launch for some larger, non-motorized boats.

“We’re also going to provide for an extra element on that dock that will allow for rowing club boats known as skulls to be able to launch from those,” he said.

And aside from the boat launch, the upgrades will help people with disabilities visit the lake.

Right now, both Ishpeming and Negaunee have pledged $5,000 and the Ishpeming Rotary Club has pledged $10,000. The remainder of the $153,000 project will be paid for through grants.

It cannot move forward though until final approval from the Negaunee Planning Commission. Construction is likely next summer.

But happening now in Negaunee Township, Administrator with the Iron Ore Heritage Trail Carol Fulsher said more than $200,000 is being used to update the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

“This year we’re putting in some weather shelters, steps down to the Pine Hill Pond, accessible fishing piers, a bird watching platform, a new trailhead at the corner of 492 and 35,” she said.

These updates will also include repairing the trail in Republic by putting new gravel down, widening the path, and culvert repairs.

The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority and a DNR Recreation Passport Grant are paying for these projects.

