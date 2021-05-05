Calumet senior in the running for national honor

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet High School student who has recently been recognized for his work in automotive classes is in the running for a prestigious national award. Zander Worm, a Copper Country ISD Automotive Technology student was chosen as one of ten finalists amongst high school and community college students nationally. He was nominated by CTE Automotive Technology Instructor, David Narhi, and then chosen out of a pool by industry expert judges.

For Worm to win, he needs votes. Community members can vote online. The contest will conclude on Friday, May 7 at 2 p.m. E.T. The Copper Country ISD encourages everyone to vote and invite people they know to support Worm as a representative of Upper Michigan. Each of the finalists will receive prizes valued at over $1,200 from TechForce partners such as WD-40, AutoZone, Ford Motor Company, and several others. The public vote winner will also receive a $1,000 TechForce scholarship, as well as additional prizes and training.

Narhi said that Worm’s “curiosity and interest in vehicles as ‘profound’. He regularly asks more information than the course requires, and spends time helping his classmates understand the course material. A two-time regional SkillsUSA winner, Zander is determined to one day become the Chief Engineer of Corvette.” Worm recently won the State SkillsUSA competition, a first-time feat for anyone from the CCISD.

Worm will graduate as co-valedictorian of his graduating class at Calumet and is a Division Leader in First Robotics.

Vote for Zander here: https://info.techforcefoundation.com/en-us/future-techs-rock-awards/2021/vote

