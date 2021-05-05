Advertisement

Bucks clinch playoff berth with win over Nets

Giannis scores 36
(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three days, winning 124-118. Milwaukee blew a 10-point lead in the second half and trailed 103-97 with 10 minutes left, but it responded with an 18-1 run to clinch a fifth straight playoff appearance. Brooklyn cut the margin to four with 1:02 left, but Antetokounmpo sank a pair of free throws and Jrue Holiday made a steal in the final minute to seal the victory. Kyrie Irving scored 38 points for the Nets, and Kevin Durant had 32.

