16th annual Hope Starts Here Challenge will be virtual again this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hope Starts Here Challenge will be held virtually again this year.

The event is a collaboration between Northern Michigan University (NMU) and UP Health System Marquette to help raise money for Brain Tumor research.

The event provides many challenges for participants, among them being a 5K, 10K and half marathon. The challenges must be completed between May 8 and May 16, 2021.

The Dean of NMU College of Arts and Sciences says the brain tumor research is done right at the college, at the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center.

“As we learn more about the disease, we’re able to treat it better,” says Winn. “[The Hope Starts Here Challenge] is a great way to honor people that you know that have suffered from cancer of any sort. And so it’s a great event to be part of.”

Sign up is available now at hopestartshere.org. The cost is $25 to participate. The event is sponsored by Incredible Bank.

