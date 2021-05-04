Work began this week on busy stretch of US-41 in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A traffic alert for Marquette County motorists and those passing through: This week the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) construction projects are already under way.

US-41 resurfacing work will cause back-ups along portions of the highway in Marquette Township. The $9.2 million project will see almost three miles of the highway resurfaced.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the work. Drivers should be on high alert for lane shifts and stop-and-go traffic along the already busy thoroughfare.

“It’s an inconvenience but the end product, everybody can agree, once you have a nice resurfaced and rebuilt roadway it’s better for everybody who uses the corridor,” said MDOT Communications Representative, Dan Weingarten.

Along with this project, a separate township bike path will be built in conjunction from County Road 492 to East Commerce Drive.

Work is expected to be wrapped up this November.

