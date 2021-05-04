Advertisement

Work began this week on busy stretch of US-41 in Marquette Township

US-41 resurfacing work will cause back-ups along portions of the highway, as lanes will be reduced.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A traffic alert for Marquette County motorists and those passing through: This week the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) construction projects are already under way.

US-41 resurfacing work will cause back-ups along portions of the highway in Marquette Township. The $9.2 million project will see almost three miles of the highway resurfaced.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the work. Drivers should be on high alert for lane shifts and stop-and-go traffic along the already busy thoroughfare.

“It’s an inconvenience but the end product, everybody can agree, once you have a nice resurfaced and rebuilt roadway it’s better for everybody who uses the corridor,” said MDOT Communications Representative, Dan Weingarten.

Along with this project, a separate township bike path will be built in conjunction from County Road 492 to East Commerce Drive.

Work is expected to be wrapped up this November.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MDHHS lifting mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people
57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus...
Wisconsin man faces charges related to January death of Iron County road worker
Spring Election Day
Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-108th District) and Greg Markkanen (R-110th...
Republican legislators urge Whitmer to include out-of-state vaccinations in reopening benchmarks

Latest News

Granot Loma Farm land in Powell Township where a vertical rocket launch site is proposed.
MAMA will seek public input on proposed rocket launch site
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City Manager search narrows to two candidates
Crowds at the 2019 Outback Art Fair
OutBack Art Fair plans on moving forward this summer
Popular Munising tourist attraction opening early for summer season
Munising Township polling place
Pre-pandemic turnout for Alger County voters