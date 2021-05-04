Wisconsin man faces charges related to January death of Iron County road worker

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newald, Wisconsin man is facing charges after hitting an Iron County road worker with his pickup truck back in January.

The road worker died at the scene from his injuries.

57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus zone. Alternatively, he faces Reckless driving causing death. Both of these felony charges carry a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Mittelstadt also received a Habitual Offender-third offense notice due to several previous OWI charges in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. This includes an OWI- 4th violation in 2001 and an OWI- 5th+ violation in 2006. The Habitual Offender notice could result in a doubling of the maximum sentence.

His next court date is a preliminary examination scheduled for July 19 in Iron County District Court.

Original Story: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/2021/01/14/iron-county-road-commission-employee-hit-killed-on-job/

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.