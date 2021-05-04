Advertisement

Wisconsin man faces charges related to January death of Iron County road worker

57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus zone.
57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus...
57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus zone.(Source: Gray News)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newald, Wisconsin man is facing charges after hitting an Iron County road worker with his pickup truck back in January.

The road worker died at the scene from his injuries.

57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus zone. Alternatively, he faces Reckless driving causing death. Both of these felony charges carry a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Mittelstadt also received a Habitual Offender-third offense notice due to several previous OWI charges in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. This includes an OWI- 4th violation in 2001 and an OWI- 5th+ violation in 2006. The Habitual Offender notice could result in a doubling of the maximum sentence.

His next court date is a preliminary examination scheduled for July 19 in Iron County District Court.

Original Story: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/2021/01/14/iron-county-road-commission-employee-hit-killed-on-job/

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MDHHS lifting mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people
Spring Election Day
Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-108th District) and Greg Markkanen (R-110th...
Republican legislators urge Whitmer to include out-of-state vaccinations in reopening benchmarks

Latest News

Granot Loma Farm land in Powell Township where a vertical rocket launch site is proposed.
MAMA will seek public input on proposed rocket launch site
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City Manager search narrows to two candidates
Crowds at the 2019 Outback Art Fair
OutBack Art Fair plans on moving forward this summer
Popular Munising tourist attraction opening early for summer season
Munising Township polling place
Pre-pandemic turnout for Alger County voters