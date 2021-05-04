Advertisement

Wisconsin man extradited, arraigned in Wolverine Watchmen case

Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, was arraigned from the Antrim County Jail Tuesday afternoon.
FILE. Brian Higgins mugshot.
FILE. Brian Higgins mugshot.(Columbia Co. Jail)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin man charged for his alleged participation in a domestic terrorism plot that included storming the Michigan Capitol and kidnapping elected officials has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was arraigned from the Antrim County Jail Tuesday afternoon before Magistrate Norene Kastys. He’s charged with providing material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Higgins was extradited from Wisconsin after withdrawing his extradition appeal.

It is alleged that Higgins provided assistance in the plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home. He’s one of eight men to face state charges in the alleged plot.

Higgins’ bond was set at 10% of $100,000, and includes the following conditions:

  • will be placed on GPS tether prior to release
  • must be seen by pre-trial services prior to release
  • no contact with Gov. Whitmer or her family
  • must stay at least 500 yards away from the workplace and all residences of the Governor and her family
  • must not be in possession of any weapons
  • must not have any contact with militia or militia members
  • must surrender his passport to the Court

“My office is pleased to see Mr. Higgins arraigned in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Our focus remains on holding those who seek to do violence against elected officials—and therefore undermine our democracy—accountable.”

A probable cause conference is set for May 12 at 1:00 p.m. A preliminary exam – which will be in person and Higgins will be required to return to Michigan for once scheduled – was not set at arraignment.

As shared previously, a copy of Higgins’ arrest warrant and a copy of his affidavit are both available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MDHHS lifting mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people
57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus...
Wisconsin man faces charges related to January death of Iron County road worker
Spring Election Day
Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-108th District) and Greg Markkanen (R-110th...
Republican legislators urge Whitmer to include out-of-state vaccinations in reopening benchmarks

Latest News

Granot Loma Farm land in Powell Township where a vertical rocket launch site is proposed.
MAMA will seek public input on proposed rocket launch site
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City Manager search narrows to two candidates
Crowds at the 2019 Outback Art Fair
OutBack Art Fair plans on moving forward this summer
Popular Munising tourist attraction opening early for summer season
Munising Township polling place
Pre-pandemic turnout for Alger County voters