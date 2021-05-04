Advertisement

US-2 Menominee County bridge replacement begins May 17

Work is set to begin Monday, May 17, with an estimated completion sometime in October 2021.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $2.7 million to replace a bridge on US-2...
The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $2.7 million to replace a bridge on US-2 over Big Cedar Rive in Menominee County, basically northwest of Powers.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A bridge replacement project begins in less than two weeks in Menominee County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.7 million to replace a bridge on US-2 over Big Cedar River in Menominee County. The project includes resurfacing the road approaches to the new bridge, concrete curb and gutter, and guardrail.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

Work is set to begin Monday, May 17, with an estimated completion sometime in October 2021.

MDOT says the work will require closing US-2 at the bridge with a posted detour. Traffic will be detoured on Spur and Quarry roads beginning June 1 until the project is completed.

The transportation department also says the new structure will be wider, safer, and more efficient for the motoring public and pedestrians.

