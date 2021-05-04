U.P. hospital leaders encourage vaccinations through letter

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourteen U.P. hospitals sent a letter to the public last week, saying they’re seeing a significant community spread in schools and youth sports.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital CEO, Bob Crumb, said this was our third surge and it was focused a lot on the younger population.

“People think kids, maybe don’t need the vaccine,” Crumb said. “They don’t get it that bad. There are some very severe cases for children. Maybe even death.”

Crumb said although the virus may not affect youth directly in many cases, it could still have detrimental consequences.

“They can affect their grandma or grandpa who may not have had the vaccine and now they’re in the hospital.”

Marquette County Health Department released a chart last week highlighting that six percent of the cases in the county were hospitalized.

After talking to other hospital CEOs around Upper Michigan this past week, Crumb said vaccinations can change that statistic.

“Everybody had hospitalizations,” Crumb said. “Not one of those people had been vaccinated.”

Since vaccines are only available for adults 16 and older, young people are still susceptible to the virus. That’s why Marketing Director, Sara Gile,s said testing is still important.

“People who are returning from travel,” Giles said. “Young people exposed in sports, etc. You can’t test your way out of quarantine but it’s really important to know if you’re carrying this virus.”

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital holds weekly drive-thru vaccination clinics. To make an appointment call its hotline 906-341-3775 or visit their website. Everyone 16 and older is welcome.

