Travel Marquette hosts scavenger hunt for National Tourism Week

Prizes inside the tins include certificates to a destination anywhere in the state.
Travel Marquette is hiding tin containers all around Marquette County with prizes inside....
Travel Marquette is hiding tin containers all around Marquette County with prizes inside.
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A scavenger hunt is ongoing in Marquette County in promotion of National Tourism Week.

Travel Marquette is hiding tin boxes filled with gift certificates around the county Monday through Friday this week.

A clue on the boxes’ whereabouts will be posted on Facebook each day at 10:00 a.m. Anyone can participate in the scavenger hunt, and there is no sign up required.

Travel Marquette’s Executive Director, Susan Estler, says she is excited people are starting to travel again.

“We’re just, you know, happy that people are thinking about visiting,” says Estler. “We want to promote people within the state to visit different areas of the state that they may not have tried before.”

Prizes inside the tins can include certificates to a destination anywhere in the state.

Multiple travel agencies across Michigan are participating in the scavenger hunt event, which comes from the Michigan Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (MACVB).

