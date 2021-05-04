Advertisement

The UPside - May 3, 2021

This week’s UPsiders are the organizers of the Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic fundraising fishing tournament, Larry and Diane Greig.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - This week's UPsiders are the organizers of the Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic fundraising fishing tournament, Larry and Diane Greig.

The couple annually organizes the tournament to raise funds for the Ontonagon County Cancer Association, which is now in it’s 17th year.

This year’s tournament is May 21-23 and you can learn more by clicking here.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

