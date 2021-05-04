The UPside - May 3, 2021

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the organizers of the Ontonagon Lake Trout Classic fundraising fishing tournament, Larry and Diane Greig.

The couple annually organizes the tournament to raise funds for the Ontonagon County Cancer Association, which is now in it’s 17th year.

This year’s tournament is May 21-23 and you can learn more by clicking here.

