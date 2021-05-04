Sunshine Should Return to Most of the U.P. Wednesday
But Temperatures Will Remain Cool
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon sprinkles interior central
Highs: 40 near Lake Superior, 50 into the 50s elsewhere
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 40s near Lake Superior, 50 into the 50s over the rest of the U.P.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers and snow flurries
Highs: 40s
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Highs: around 50, coolest northern sections near Lake Superior
Cool but quiet weather should continue through the rest of the weekend. Some warming is expected to push temperatures close to average during next week.
