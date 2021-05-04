Sunshine Should Return to Most of the U.P. Wednesday

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon sprinkles interior central

Highs: 40 near Lake Superior, 50 into the 50s elsewhere

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s near Lake Superior, 50 into the 50s over the rest of the U.P.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers and snow flurries

Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: around 50, coolest northern sections near Lake Superior

Cool but quiet weather should continue through the rest of the weekend. Some warming is expected to push temperatures close to average during next week.

