State of the Great Lakes report highlights significant initiatives from 2020

LANSING, Mich. (EGLE/WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) Tuesday released the 2020 State of the Great Lakes report.

The report provides a deep dive into efforts underway by the state and its many partners to drive progress toward addressing the challenges facing the lakes and Michigan water resources.

The annual report, which is posted to the OGL website, looks at significant issues that affected the Great Lakes and the state’s residents in 2020. Among the topics examined are:

Preventing the introduction of Asian carp

Coping with high water levels

Addressing nutrients and harmful algal blooms

The threat that climate change poses to lakes and other water resources

Local and regional long-term resiliency initiatives for coastal community planning to increase community resiliency and sustainability

“While 2020 had its many challenges, our team didn’t lose its focus on the important work they do related to the health of our Great Lakes,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “From high water levels to coastal resiliency to testing wastewater for clues to COVID outbreaks to stopping Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes, EGLE and its partners went to great lengths to protect our valuable water resources under trying circumstances. EGLE remains committed to partnering on efforts that include protecting the Great Lakes, promoting equity for all residents and planning for the impacts of climate change.”

Other articles in the report address environmental justice efforts in disadvantaged communities; the successful delisting of the Lower Menominee River Area of Concern; an analysis of the important connections between the Great Lakes, manufacturing and recreational jobs and the state’s economy; a call to action for mapping the Great Lakes bottomlands; and an examination of extensive collaborative efforts to restore reefs as a way to improve fish and aquatic life habitat.

The Office of the Great Lakes works to protect and restore Michigan’s waters. OGL and its local, state and regional partners support efforts to promote sustainable communities, restore degraded waters, manage water quality and quantity, and prevent aquatic invasive species. Its mission is to ensure a healthy environment, strong blue economy and high quality of life for Michiganders.

View the entire PDF report here.

The Great Lakes At-A-Glance section, pages 6-7, of Michigan's State of the Great Lakes 2020 Report. (EGLE)

Copyright 2021 EGLE via WLUC. All rights reserved.