Spring Election Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Election day is happening in Upper Michigan.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. local time and spring elections are light across the state and here in the U.P.

Menominee, Marquette, Mackinac, Chippewa, and Alger counties are all holding elections. To find out what is on the ballot in your county go to Michigan.gov/vote.

Polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. in the morning to 8:00 p.m. local time.

Alger County has four proposals on the ballot. These proposals include senior services millage renewal to fund activities and services for those 60 and older, a renewal of the Michigan State University (MSU) Extension millage, a renewal to fund Alger County’s Transit Authority, and a 911 millage increase, to fund the emergency dispatch operations.

TV6 will have results tonight of these proposals and others as they come in online here on uppermichiganssource.com and on your TV6 News.

