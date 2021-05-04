Registration open for YMCA of Marquette youth basketball clinic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Elementary level children can learn the basics of basketball at the YMCA of Marquette this summer.

The skills and drills clinic welcomes boys and girls from first through sixth grades.

Athletes will be divided into two age groups based on the grade they’re entering in the fall.

Practice takes place at the YMCA every Tuesday and Thursday for six weeks, starting on June 15th.

“I’m just hoping kids learn the fundamentals of basketball. Things like dribbling, passing, shooting, catching, defensive skills, footwork. Get better at the fundamentals so they can enjoy the game better,” says program director Brett Conklin. “It’s gonna be individualized to the skill level so any child is welcome.”

You can register in person at the YMCA or on its website here.

